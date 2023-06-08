Hixson Food Pantry opens "first of its kind" one-stop shop for those in need

Religious organization Abba's House is opening a food pantry next week, the first in the area according to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
One of the pastors says one member of a family can come and get a box full of groceries alongside some other essential items like hygiene products and diapers. Other resources are available.
"Anybody can come. Anyone who has a need can come from 9:30 to 11:30. Not only are we offering the food pantry, we are going to be offering our clothing closet as well as community services," said Abba's House Outreach Pastor and Community Liaison, Theresa Biggs.
These services include access to their clothing closets, work opportunities, and different types of recovery services. This includes their own group that meets every Wednesday, Celebrate Recovery.
Other resources including Goodwill's Job Training and Placement Program, the Hamilton County Health Department TBCSP (TN Breast and Cervical Screening Program), Hamilton County Coalition Lifeline Peer Project, Signal Center's Work Ready Program, Galen Medical Group, Caregivers at Home, and City of Chattanooga Community Development and Office of Family Empowerment will be at this month's opening.
"There's not a food pantry in Hixson, so we are really the first of our kind. The goal is really to provide a one stop shop for people to come in, anyone who has a need or may be hungry, but we partnered with other churches and the community. So, this has been really a community effort," said Biggs.
The pantry is open every second Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at their location on Hixson Pike in Building A.
You can visit their website to find out more on how to support this cause. This includes donation lists.