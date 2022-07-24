Several weeks ago, we began helping a Hixson family who spent the whole summer up until now without air conditioning.
The contractor hired to fix the A/C unit in May, quit the job and never refunded their $1,500 co-pay.
In one of the hottest summers the state has ever seen, the Amoses have been coming home only to deal with 90 degree temperatures in their house. But on Thursday a new A/C unit was installed bringing their home down to a cool 72 degrees.
It all came together after the home warranty company 'Home Serve USA' heard their story, reached out to us and offered to send another contractor to the Amoses, installing a brand new ac unit for free.
"She was messaging us back and forth, "have they came yet?" or "where are they at, have you seen em, are they up to date, has it been fixed?" It's just been awesome, we've never had that kind of experience before," said Julie.
"Giving us an opportunity to pitch in and lend a hand, it's what our community experience is all about," said Andrew Wright with HomeServe USA.
Now the cool house has given them a new lease on life the Amoses have been enjoying coming home to comfort, sleeping on the couch, playing video games, and did we mention sleeping?
"I think I went to bed at like eight o clock last night, and didn't wake up," said Julie.
Julie isn't the only one noticing a big change.
"Definitely feels a lot different, just walking around the house, you can just breath," said Chance Amos.
"Walk around the house without having a heat stroke," said Elijah.
On top of the free A/C unit, the family were reimbursed the $1,500 co-pay from their original home warranty company, 'American Home Shield'.
The contractor, Ray Doughty, owner of Doughty Refrigeration, who quit the job after he was paid, told us he would reach out to the family to pay them back too.
"I haven't heard from him, heard nothing at all," said Julie.
This wont be a summer the Amoses soon forget, but they say they're grateful to 'Home Serve USA, the new contractor 'Elite Air HVAC and Maintenance' and to friends and family who donated window units to hold them over.
"I contacted yall and yall was like "ya here, I'm going to get your information, you called me up immediately, I appreciate every bit of it," said Julie.