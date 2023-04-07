A Chattanooga couple is waiting for answers on why the custom cabinets they paid for last year have not been installed.
In October, Megan Patel and her husband paid Hitson Cabinets to install custom cabinets inside their home and signed an agreement for it to be done by early March.
Now, it's April, and the job still needs to be done.
After signing the contract for the custom cabinets, Patel and her husband paid Hitson Cabinets 75 hundred dollars.
As the deadline for the installment started to approach, she got worried.
"We have since contacted them, and every time we were able to get in touch with them, they continued to push back the date further and further of when the cabinets would be installed," Patel said.
Not only did the date continue to get pushed back, but Patel also said she kept getting the same response.
"They continue to state that there is a supply chain issue; that is what they told us previously. I think that is related to Covid, that is hopefully dying down, and I wish we had better communication on what's going on," Patel said.
She said she has recently not gotten in touch with the company by phone or email.
Hitson Cabinets no longer has a working website or Facebook page.
"It is incredibly frustrating that at least they are not communicating anything with us on the status or the ability to get a refund. It's incredibly frustrating that we feel like we have lost this amount of money and I know we can't be the only consumers feel this way," Patel said.
Patel believes she will have to find another company to do the custom cabinets, meaning she will have to wait even longer to have them installed.
"With anything in home improvement, it is incredibly frustrating to have delays with unexpected and not communicated timelines. We plan vacations and other events around in the home based of off when people are able to come and do the work," Patel said.
Local 3 contacted the owner of Hitson Cabinets regarding the matter and received this statement: "The company is currently in confidential discussions regarding customer orders, and they are hopeful for a resolution soon. Please know we are reaching out to each customer individually about their order.
The company has had two complaints on the Better Business Bureau's website in the last three years.
One complaint states they paid over 30-thousand dollars but have yet to receive their cabinets.
Hitson Cabinets replied to the comment, saying they are dealing with a material shortage and apologize for the delay.