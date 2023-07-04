An early morning crash on Interstate 24 eastbound Tuesday morning was apparently caused by a hit-and-run driver.
The crash flipped one vehicle onto its roof and blocked the left eastbound lanes for about an hour near the Germantown Road exchange.
Chattanooga police say the vehicle was struck by another and lost control, hitting the median wall and then flipping over.
Two people were taken to local hospitals with what police describe as minor injuries.
There's no word on the vehicle that caused the crash or its driver.