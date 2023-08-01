A Ringgold woman has lived in the city for almost ten years. She says neighborhood children told her about the hole at the Nathan Anderson Cemetery, where they dared each other to go inside.
A portion of the headstone apparently broke off and caused it to sink in.
"There was a hole in the ground. A headstone had fallen into it, and there was a tunnel up underneath it. And I feel like if the ground got saturated at some point that it might collapse under somebody or that a child might actually get hurt in it," said Amie Watkins Dodson.
This area runs into an active and well-maintained cemetery called the Anderson-Catoosa Memorial Garden, often mistaking the two connected properties as one.
"The grave was allowed to degenerate into that kind of condition, and no one is doing anything about it because there are still going to be people walking in here," said Watkins Dodson.
The Nathan Anderson Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust Fund covers the maintenance of this property.
