Historic Cherokee Hotel to be restored and become Cleveland City Hall

The City of Cleveland, Tennessee is taking steps to restore the historic Cherokee Hotel and make it the new City Hall. The City Council has voted to begin the restoration process, with a possible completion date of 2024.
To ensure the historical integrity of the building is preserved, the City is requesting qualifications from architectural firms for the redevelopment of the Cherokee Hotel and the neighboring building, formerly known as Roy’s Alternator, into the City Municipal Building and City Council meeting room, respectively. Qualifications are to be submitted electronically by email to the City of Cleveland by 4:00 p.m., local time, February 28, 2023.
At the same time, the City of Cleveland is asking for family photos of the Cherokee Hotel to help them return the building as close as possible to its original state. Images of local club meetings, social events, wedding receptions or other business events are especially sought after. Images may be submitted to bturner@clevelandtn.gov.