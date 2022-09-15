Nearly a dozen Hispanic community members filled the boardroom Thursday night. They say they didn't come to speak out but to remind board members they're here and they're not going anywhere.
"We're going to be coming to more meetings, we're going to be present and little by little you're going to catch us speaking," said Mo Rodriguez Cruz.
Cruz is co-founder of Semillas, an organization working to assist immigrants in Chattanooga. Cruz says he wanted the Hispanic community to make a presence at the school board meeting following comments made by board member Rhonda Thurman.
While talking about Hispanic students who speak little or no English, Thurman is quoted as saying "it is mind-boggling to me the burden it puts on the schools, the teachers and the taxpayers."
Hamilton County Senior Daniel Rodriguez Cruz joined the meeting showing support for his fellow Hispanic students.
"We are students, we are not here to do anything else but learn, and saying comments like that is going to hurt our education," said Daniel.
Daniel was not alone. Sophomore Harrison Carmack says even though he is not Hispanic he wanted to use his voice to stand up for others.
"I believe that no student should be considered burdens in their school just for being who they are and speaking the language they want to speak," said Harrison.
Cruz says if teachers are having trouble with Hispanic students than the community should work together to find solutions.
"She is giving the image that this county as a school board, it is not welcoming of our students. I'm sorry but that is not correct," said Cruz.
School board member Karitsa Mosley-Jones says she dos not speak for all board members but believes they have an obligation to educate all children who come into Hamilton County Schools.
"Student needs are student needs, they're all personal and individualized per student, case by case, and so we have to be able to address them as such," said Mosley-Jones
Cruz says to make sure the Hispanic community is heard, they will continue to attend board meeting and encourages others to join them.
"We are a community grass roots organization working by and for immigrants in the community and we just want to tell folks, get involved," said Cruz.