The 2022 edition of Riverbend will have a new act added to the lineup.
Atlanta-based hip-hop group Arrested Development will play the festival on the river Saturday, June 4.
The two-time Grammy-winning group has been honored with two MTV awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and the NCAAP Image Award.
In 1992, Rolling Stone named them “Band of The Year” in 1992, and they were dubbed as one of the “Greatest Hip-hop Artists of all Time” by VH1. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame named “Tennessee” as one of the “500 Songs That Shaped Rock & Roll”.
Riverbend Festival takes place June 3-5 on the Chattanooga riverfront at Ross’s Landing.