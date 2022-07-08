Chattanooga's Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary has ended its affiliation with Hillsdale College following comments made by the school's president about teachers.
The decision comes after a video was leaked of Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn saying that teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country while sitting next to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.
Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary is set to open this fall for Hamilton County students.
The soon to be public charter school, was awarded a license to use Hillsdale College K-12 Program Guide and adopted the curriculum back in 2021.
The move comes following Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn's remarks on teachers saying, "teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country. "
Ivy Academy's Skillern Elementary CEO sent a statement following the decision saying in part, "In order to use our time tending to the mission of the school rather than defending ourselves from attempts to mischaracterize our efforts, we have terminated the agreement with Hillsdale that would have allowed us to use a program guide as a planning aid for our teachers. The program guide correlates secular texts commonly used in excellent public schools. The college was gracious to offer this guide and professional development, and our faculty benefited from this well-planned and content rich experience."
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
Hillsdale College responded through a statement saying in part, "Hillsdale College and the entire K-12 Education Office wish the best to all the students, families, teachers, and staff members at Skillern Elementary. The release also went on to say that, it is regrettable that inaccurate media attention has forced a school to abandon its curriculum."
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
On Friday, a day after the announcement was made, Hamilton County's superintendent released a statement in support of teachers. It said in part, "As the Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools I believe that teachers are a vital component of our school system and that we have the responsibility to elevate the teaching profession. I have many friends who are teachers, all of whom entered the profession because it was a calling and they wanted to have a positive impact on our students."
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
Dr. Justin Robertson went on to say, "needless to say, being a teacher is not easy, and it takes a well-educated, intelligent, and devoted professional to ensure that all students thrive."