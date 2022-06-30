Whitfield County Public Works will close a section of Hill Road from July 11 to August 1 as they perform repair work.
The closed section will be from 513 Hill Road to Airport Road. There will be no through traffic during this period.
Drivers will see detour signs posted, routing them around the work (depending on direction of travel):
Detour South: Wagner Drive to the South Bypass, then left onto the South By-Pass to Airport
Road, left onto Airport Road, then left back onto Hill Road
Detour North: North along Hill Road, then right Airport Road to the South Bypass, then right onto the South Bypass, then right onto Wagner Drive.