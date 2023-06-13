There are 150 miles of trails just 15 minutes outside of downtown Chattanooga.
If you're planning on going hiking, create a checklist to make sure you are ready for your journey ahead.
Bryson Locke with Outdoor Chattanooga said it is best to hike with another person, but if you chose to hike solo, inform someone of your plans.
“Have a plan in place to know where you are going, know what the trail is like. Mileage is always a great thing to know, how long you could expect it to take you. What the weather is going to be like; weather can be your best friend or it could also be your worst enemy,” Locke said.
Dressing properly is also key when going on a hike.
“You want appropriate foot wear, hiking boots, tennis shoes with good tread on the bottom, synthetic clothing so its dries quickly if you did sweat through it. As you climb up, make sure you have some type of head protection. It is always good to stay safe from the sun,” Locke said.
If you are planning on hiking for an extended period of time, you should pack a bag with water, snacks, additional clothing, a navigation device, and any other personal items you may need.
Once you have started hiking, there are still precautions you should take.
“If you are hiking in June or July in Tennessee, it's hot, drink plenty of water. Be aware of the terrain you're on. If it is flat and smooth there a lot less precautions there, but if you're on rocky terrains, if you are going up a steep incline or down a decent be mind of that Don't rush, go slow,” Locke said.
Locke said know your limitations.
There are hundreds of trails to choose from in our area, and some trails are much more difficult than others.
“Know what you are capable of doing, start simple. Don't got out and try to crush 20 miles, have a good, safe two-mile hike. Know what you can do first and work your way up,” Locke said.
Watching out for wildlife is another big tip for hikers.
For those interested in learning more about hiking safety, Outdoor Chattanooga will be hosting an event June 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wanderlinger Brewing Company.