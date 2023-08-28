Following thunderstorms that swept through Hamilton County on Monday afternoon, several hikers at the Pocket Wilderness, positioned on a segment of the Cumberland Trail, found themselves on the far side of the creek, which had transformed into a surging river due to the downpour.
Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded at 354 Mowbray Pike and identified a group six adults and two children attempting to navigate the waters to reach the other side.
First responders advised the hikers to remain on the bank and await their assistance until a safe crossing could be arranged.
No injuries were reported.