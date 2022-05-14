The Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS responded to a medical call that turned into a rescue Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from CFD, they received a call about a woman having a seizure around 2:00 pm. It happened on a trail off Ochs Highway on Lookout Mountain.
Crews found the woman about a quarter mile down the trail below the Glenn Falls Trail Head. She was still seizing at the time.
According to the release, crews used a "Big Wheel" rescue device to get the woman out of the woods.
Authorities say the woman and her husband were visiting from Rockmart, GA and were on a hike when the incident happened.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.