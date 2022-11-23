Firefighters from Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire early this morning.
Just after 12:30 am, a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 6507 Cooley Road.
Highway 58 VFD responded and the first engine arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire from the back of the structure.
Due to location of home being set back off road way in a wooded area, firefighters were met with the task of getting water to the fire.
Once water supply lines were established, a defensive fire attack was conducted to contain the fire. All occupants escaped without injury but were treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation by HCEMS.
Highway 58 VFD officials reported the house a total loss with estimated damages around $90,000.
American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with their emergency needs.
Fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 58 VFD requested mutual aid to the scene for additional manpower. Units on scene included Highway 58 Fire , Chattanooga Fire , Bradley County Fire, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County EMS for Medical Standby. Chattanooga Ladder 7 and Tri- Community covered Hwy 58 District for any further calls.