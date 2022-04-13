A crash of two vehicles resulted in the death of one driver Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Highway 58.
An 86 year old man was driving south on Highway 58 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Rocky River Road from the center lane.
While the man was making the left turn another vehicle driving north crashed into him.
The 86-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injures that later became the cause of his death.
The other driver suffered minor injuries.
Police are current investigating the traffic fatality. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.