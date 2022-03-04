Good morning, today we end the work and school week with another gorgeous, warm day. It’ll be sunny in the morning with gradually increasing high, thin clouds in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach the mid-70s, and Friday night out temperatures will drop from the low 70s into the 60s. Tonight will become mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The warm weather will continue for the weekend but with more clouds. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 76. Sunday should reach 78, partly sunny, and a small chance for isolated showers. Monday will be the last unseasonably warm day with highs near 74. It’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms in the afternoon, and then a more widespread line of rain moving through for Monday evening and night. Rain should wrap up Tuesday morning, followed by colder air. Tuesday’s daytime temperatures will only be in the 50s, which is closer to normal to a bit below normal for this time of year.
Another batch of rain should come up from the southwest on Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.