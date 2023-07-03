On July 3, 2023, the Bradley County Commission approved a new pay system and higher starting salaries for Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) employees. These changes will go into effect on the same day, with correctional officers receiving a starting pay of $41,000 and patrol deputies receiving $43,000.
The new pay system also includes step increases for employees based on their years of service with the BCSO, as well as an education supplement based on the amount of college education achieved. These higher wages will help offset inflation, reduce employee turnover, and attract new applicants.
The new system was developed in cooperation with Mayor Gary Davis and members of the Bradley County Commission.
BCSO is now accepting online applications for correctional officers and patrol deputies via their website at bradleysheriff.com.