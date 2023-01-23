Good morning, today will be cool with highs in the mid-40s. Cloud cover will go from mostly cloudy to partly sunny as the day progresses with clouds generally clearing for valley locations first from south to north. For the higher elevations, flurries and light snow will be possible this morning into the afternoon. A dusting to no accumulation is expected for the Cumberland Plateau and for most of our eastern mountain communities. However, 1-4” of snow will be possible for peaks over 2500 feet along the TN/NC line. For us locally, that means N Cherokee and SE Monroe Counties with the higher totals for the higher peaks.
Clouds will continue to clear out this evening for a mostly clear night and cold lows in the 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 53. Rain will return Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday at 0.5-1.25”. It will be windy during that period of time with gusts at 30-40mph. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Then, temperatures will drop on Thursday, only reaching 44, with some higher elevation flurries and light snow on the back side of the system. Friday will be mostly sunny in the mid-40s.
For the weekend, Saturday will be dry with scattered showers returning on Sunday.