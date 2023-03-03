Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms and strong winds. Stay weather aware today and have a safe place to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your town!
Storm Threat:
A quick-moving line of strong to severe storms will move from west to east from noon to 4 PM. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern, but conditions will be favorable for a spin-up tornado. The highest tornado risk will be west of Chattanooga for communities along the Cumberland Plateau. The storms will be racing to the east this afternoon, so act quickly if a warning is issued for your area. The severe threat will end after 4 PM as the cold front pushes to our east.
Wind Threat:
Most of our area is under a High Wind Warning for sustained southerly winds of 25-40 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph. The ground is already very saturated from recent rain, so gusts of that magnitude will lead to downed trees and power lines. Power outages will likely increase as the day progresses, so make sure that your devices have a full charge and are ready to receive severe alerts!
We will stay with you on air and online throughout the afternoon to keep you safe and informed as the storms move through the Tennessee Valley.