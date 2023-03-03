Good morning, today is a Storm Alert Weather Day. It is absolutely a day that you need to stay weather aware. There are two main concerns: very strong wind and a narrow line of storms.
WIND
The majority of our area is under a High Wind Warning for this morning into tonight for sustained wind at 25-40mph and gusts up to 50-60mph. This wind will occur before, during, and after the line of storms. Scattered power line and tree damage will be possible, particularly for cedar/pine trees and trees that have spring leaves already. Unfortunately, the wet soil makes trees more susceptible to falling. Lightweight and unsecured outdoor objects, like patio furniture, sports equipment, trampolines, and trash cans may be blown around. Additionally, please, use caution driving, especially high-profile vehicles. Look out for falling/fallen trees and increases in the wind across bridges and overpasses.
STORMS
We are under a Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for numerous severe storms today. These storms will be a narrow line passing from west to east from about 1-5pm ET. The storms will be moving very quickly, so if a warning is issued, please act quickly. Our biggest risk will be damaging straightline winds. There will be a lot of wind energy today, and if storms fully tap into it, we could possibly have gusts up to 75mph. Isolated tornadoes and some hail will also be possible. Please take all warnings seriously. Know where your safe shelter is.
Check back for updates in case storm timing changes. There may be a few storms as early as noon ET.
Thankfully, the weather will be quiet and pleasant for your weekend to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.