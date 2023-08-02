Law enforcement authorities in Dade County were alerted to a high-speed pursuit this morning, originating from Alabama, involving a stolen vehicle from Temple, GA.
The chase began in Dekalb County, Alabama, and continued into Dade County via Highway 11 South, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.
Dade County Sheriff's Office engaged in the pursuit when the suspect vehicle entered the area of Rising Fawn.
Setting up spike strips at Edgewood Baptist Church, just inside the City, the Trenton PD successfully hit all four tires of the suspect vehicle as it sped by.
With the tires deflated, the suspect vehicle was forced to halt at JBs Variety Store, where Dade County Sheriff's Office Deputies apprehended the individual behind the wheel.
The suspect is now in custody and faces multiple felony charges pending from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office and the Dade County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Ray Cross commended the collaboration among the law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit, highlighting the productive relationship they share and the mutual trust that allows for efficient cooperation in such critical situations.
Sheriff Cross emphasized the shared commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the Dade County community, stating, "This is just another example of the amazing and productive relationship we have with numerous surrounding agencies. They know they can count on us, we know that we can count on them, and the criminals know that we mean business in Dade County! We will continue to work as hard as we can to get the criminals and drugs off our streets and out of our community!"