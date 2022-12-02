Hamilton County School Board members may soon approve a plan to allow up to 150 high school juniors and seniors to take college-level classes at UTC.
University High School is a proposed two-year program that could help high schoolers get a head start on a college degree.
If approved, classes would begin in fall of 2023. Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA to be eligible, along with two letters of recommendation.
Fifty juniors would be accepted during the first year, with a goal of up to 150 juniors and seniors by the next year.
The students would have full access to all UTC opportunities including on campus events and the Aquatic and Recreation Center, but will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities at their own high school. The school board will vote on University High School next Thursday, December 8.