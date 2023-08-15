High school football tailgate tour kicks off this week

Hamilton County Mayor, Weston Wamp, announced that his office, alongside county departments, will be hosting a series of tailgates for local high school football games this fall.
He has chosen some of our biggest local rivals as locations for the tailgate tour.
TAILGATE TOUR DATES:
- August 18th / Tyner @ Red Bank
- August 25th / Ooltewah @ Soddy Daisy
- September 29th / East Hamilton @ Ooltewah
- October 6th / Chattanooga Prep @ Hixson
Guests at the tailgates will have the chance to win prizes and enjoy refreshments.