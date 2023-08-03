Recent high-profile health incidents have illuminated the risk of cardiac arrest for athletes and prompted local action.
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin, and Bronny James, the son of the professional basketball player LeBron James, have both suffered a cardiac arrest, an emergency where the heart suddenly stops beating.
Head football coach of Chattanooga Christian Academy, Grant Reynolds, says the new TSSAA requirements show the importance of keeping student-athletes safe.
"As a coach and parent, it makes me feel comfortable to know that my son is going to be cared for, that he's not just an afterthought,” he says. “There's a lot of planning going into emergencies and health situations."
The TSSAA requires each team to have an Emergency Action Plan for each practice and game.
The plan includes where to find the closest phone, how EMS can access the location, and where to find the nearest AED.
"It's going to be more organized as it relates to potential injuries, where everybody's supposed to go, what everybody's supposed to do, in the case of event that something does happen,” he says.
Reynolds says the league also requires a medical meeting with both teams before each game.
For players, Reynolds says it’s important to have ongoing conversations.
“Making sure they're hydrated well, they're getting proper nutrition, you know and then just reporting any of those symptoms of anything that may be out of the ordinary.”
In the new trainings, coaches learn cardiac arrest symptoms and risk factors.
Reynolds says he trusts his medical staff. He is glad he and other coaches are educated, certified, and trained to help.
“We obviously don't ever want to put any kid on the field if they're hurt or injured, and we want to make sure you know that everything's right before they go out and participate.”
Coaches train on emergency preparedness, heat-illness prevention, COVID, concussions, and sudden cardiac arrests.
Reynolds says there is a sense of relief knowing there is quality training and a plan across the state.
Chattanooga Christian Academy kicks off their season against McCallie on August 18.