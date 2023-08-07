Cleveland High School's very own Piper Fowler returned home as a world-champion wrestler. After her victory at the U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, Piper was welcomed home to much enthusiasm and recognition of her impressive accomplishment.
Dr. Russell Dyer, the Director of Schools for Cleveland City Schools, said that Piper's achievement was "a testament to her character and the support she receives from her family, coaches, teammates, and the entire Cleveland community."
"It's hard to even fathom what she just accomplished. We talk about state champions, but she is not just a U.S. champion; she is a world champion - out of all the countries in the world, she is number one. We're so proud of her.", said Al Morris, the Athletic Director of Cleveland High School
Piper was accompanied to the competition by her wrestling coach, Josh Bosken, who shared his immense pride for his athlete. "She's a great student, great teammate, great sister, great daughter, and when you do everything the right way good things happen," he said. "Still hard to comprehend what she accomplished but couldn’t happen to a better kid and family. Cleveland is now home to a World Champion."
Joey Knox, another wrestling coach at Cleveland High School, shared that the U17 World Championships have historically been a significant stepping stone for many young athletes who have gone on to compete at the highest level for the United States at the Olympic Games.