High-performance parachute manufacturer to invest $1.4 million in Dunlap

Gov. Bill Lee, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Big Valley Air officials announced that the high-performance parachute manufacturer will expand its manufacturing operations in Dunlap with an investment of $1.4 million, creating 30 new jobs in Tier 4, At-Risk Sequatchie County.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dunlap, Big Valley Air is a high-performance parachute manufacturer for sport jumpers and militaries throughout the world. The expansion will construct a 17,000-square-foot facility at its existing operations on Little Ponderosa Trail, increasing production and broadening its customer base. Once construction is complete, Big Valley Air will employ roughly 50 people in Sequatchie County.
"As president and CEO of Big Valley Air, I am proud to say that we have not only created jobs, but we have also created opportunities for individuals to build their careers and contribute to the growth of our community," said Tim Rogers, president and CEO of Big Valley Air. "We believe that investing in our workforce is investing in our company’s and community’s future. We are committed to providing our employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed."
Sen. Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) and Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) both expressed their excitement for the expansion in their respective districts.
"I'm proud to help announce that Big Valley Brands will be expanding their successful operations with a $1.4 million investment," said Sen. Gardenhire. "This is an exciting day for our community as this expansion will generate new jobs and shows that Sequatchie County is a great place to do business."
"I am proud of the success that Big Valley Brands has had in Dunlap," said Rep. Travis. "This additional investment by the company will create more jobs in the community while further strengthening our local economy. I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping to make this exciting announcement possible."