Good morning! The air is warm and muggy this Monday morning, primed for the heat that we’ll feel later today. Temperatures will be approaching 90 already at noon with afternoon highs today in the mid-90s for most valley locations. The max heat index will reach about 104. It’ll be a mostly sunny and hot day with a small chance for a spotty shower/storm.
That high heat will continue all week. Please, follow heat safety practices: stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take breaks in shade or A/C, limit strenuous activity in the afternoons, check on neighbors, and especially don’t leave your kids or pets in the car.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-90s again with heat indices around 105. Both days will have some scattered showers/storms (30%). Thursday should reach 94 with a heat index of 102 with scattered showers/storms again. Friday will be mostly sunny, 94, max heat index 100, and have a spotty shower chance. Then, finally on Saturday, the humidity will drop. It’ll still be hot with highs near 90, but the heat index won’t be impactful.