HES is having its 1st HERO camp for animal-loving kids this Summer.
HES Summer Camp is a five-day, animal-themed day camp for kids entering grades 2-7.
Kids spend time immersed in everything animal during our Hero Summer Camp. Each camp includes animal-related educational activities, including games, crafts, guest speakers, animal interactions, and more!
- Summer Camp runs Monday through Friday, 9 AM - 4 PM.
- Camp Options (be sure to register your child for the grade they will enter in the Fall of 2022)
- Grade 2nd & 3rd – July 11th -15th
- Grade 4th & 5th – July 18th – 22nd
- Grade 6th & 7th – July 25th – 29th
Don't miss the opportunity to sign your little animal hero up for our
Tail-Wagging Purrrrfectly Fun Summer Camp!!