One year ago a deadly helicopter crash impacted many across the Tennessee Valley.
Marion County Detective Matt Blansett and State Trooper Lee Russell were on duty and killed in the crash.
A balloon release and a moment of silence to remember Detective Matt Blansett.
Ginger Hubbard-Helms shared heartfelt words from Blansett's family and those he worked with closely.
"We all woke up that morning going about our normal routine, not aware of the life-changing event that would happen that afternoon," said Samantha Matthew, Blansett's sister.
Blansett was one of two lawmen killed in a helicopter crash searching first for marijuana and later for a missing person.
Hubbard-Helms, who works in dispatch, was off duty when she learned the aircraft went down.
"Out of body experience, it's just for the longest time they weren't sure what had happened because we didn't have direct communication."
Those who knew Blansett all say the same thing; he was a family man who adored his wife and two children.
He had strong ties to his community, working as a detective and serving on the County Commission.
Jobs his family and friends say he took pride in.
Hubbard-Helms says the Sheriff's office still feels his absence.
"We were so very blessed to have known him for the great big personality that he was, and we know that we have an ultimate guardian in him," she said.