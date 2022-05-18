To honor the late Kelly McCoy and her animal advocacy, the Humane Educational Society will host the first annual Kelly McCoy Adopt-A-Thon on Saturday, May 21.
From 12-5 p.m., HES will waive adoption fees for all adult dogs.
May 21st is the birthday of Chattanooga's Radio Legend, Kelly McCoy, who was a hardcore advocate for the animals in the care at Humane Educational Society.
Kelly promoted HES animals through Kelly's Pet Project on KZ-106 and joined countless adoption events to bring awareness to our mission at HES and generate adoptions for homeless animals.