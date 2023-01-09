Humane Educational Society (HES) will be hosting a free microchip and ID tag clinic at their shelter on Sunday, January 29th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
HES currently has 129 stray animals in the shelter that have been in shelter care collectively for over 5,000 days. Sadly, none of these pets had a current microchip or ID tag.
Microchipping your pet not only provides proof of ownership, but it is the quickest way to get your pet back home in the event they get lost. Typically, the HES can reunite microchipped pets with their owners on the same day.
HES is urging pet owners to prepare for the unexpected, and has a list of tips and contacts if your pet is ever lost: https://www.heschatt.org/lostandfound
If you would like to participate in the free clinic, they do ask that your pets be in a carrier or on a leash.
Humane Educational Society serves unincorporated Hamilton County, Soddy Daisy, Collegedale, and Walden.
- Humane Educational Society 4155 Randolph Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37406