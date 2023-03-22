The Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga will receive 10 dogs rescued from an overseas dog meat market on Thursday.
The farm in South Korea was shut down earlier this month as part of a Humane Society International campaign, freeing almost 200 dogs and puppies, HES said on Wednesday. The animals were rescued and flown to the U.S. for placement.
According to HES, the dogs coming to Chattanooga will be assessed then placed directly in foster homes.
If you are interested in donating, or want to apply for adoption for these dogs, visit heschatt.org/marketdogs.
To learn more about the meat markets and HES' involvement, click here tinyurl.com/SKmeatmarket.
