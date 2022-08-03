Former football star Herschel Walker campaigned in Dalton Wednesday afternoon, as he runs for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Herschel Walker did not hold back his opinion on a new proposed bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, which his opponent Senator Raphael Warnock supports.
Walker believes the bill, which is meant to decrease inflations rates, will raise taxes by billions in the state, devastating business owners and ultimately the economy in Georgia.
Local business owners in Dalton shared their thoughts on Warnock supporting the bill.
"I can tell you, if he had spoken with any of the business people that I have spoke with in the state of Georgia, he would have a different opinion on this bill," said a Dalton business owner.
Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis also spoke out about the bill, saying it will take jobs away from the people who work in the state.
"This is going to cripple manufacturing, it's going to cripple people's lives and jobs in Georgia," said Senator Mullis.
Walker says Warnock will be held accountable for his decision to support the bill by voters.
Before Wednesday, Walker had yet to agree to several upcoming debates with Warnock established months ago.
One debate will be held in Macon on October 13th, another will be in Atlanta on October 16th, and the last debate will be in Savannah but a date has not been chosen.
Herschel said Wednesday he will debate Warnock and looks forward to discussing the new bill with him.
We reached out to Warnock for a statement regarding the new bill and the debate schedule. We received a statement that did not mention the bill but did address the debates.
It says in part that Senator Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.
"Debates are not about any political party or about some press, it's about the people, the people need to hear how there is a contrast between Reverend Warnock and Herschel Walker," said Walker.