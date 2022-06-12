New Tennessee laws in effect July 1st.
Here's a look at what has passed and how it may effect you:
HB 1895: Allows the state to withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth for sports participation.
SB 2012: Expands criminal charges for littering to specifically address people tossing tires on public or private roads.
SB 2042: Prevents employers from paying employees less than minimum wage, even if their earning or productive capacity is impaired by age, a physical or mental deficiency, or injury.
SB 2107: Wakeboarding and wakesurfing in public waters is now regulated, adding various restrictions such as not allowing nighttime activities, setting minimum distances from docks and shores, and requiring participants to wear lifevests.
SB 2348: Allows the state Department of Transportation to spend money collected from barrel taxes on beer and bottle taxes on soft drinks to be used for roadway and waterway litter cleanup.
SB 2512: The max fine for not stopping for a school bus based solely on camera evidence is increased to $200 instead of $50.
SB 2592: Driver's licenses issued to people convicted of human trafficking have a special designation that allows law enforcement officers to identify them
SB 2683: A person convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of another in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of aggravated rape, rape, rape of a child, and aggravated rape of a child must be sentenced to life in prison without parole or death.
SB 2748: Redefines child welfare and abuse laws to include protections for emotional and mental health in childcare settings, making it a felony for a person or entity to operate a child care agency after having their license suspended.
SB 2769: Prohibits corrections officers from restraining a prisoner or detainee that is known to be pregnant, except under an "extraordinary circumstance" that requires restraints for the safety and security of the person, staff, or other detainees. Such situations would still prevent officers from using leg or waist restraints on a prisoner that is in labor, and restraints would need to be applied in the least restrictive manner possible.
HB 2270: Enacts Nicholas' Law, which treats the second offense of boating under the influence the same as a second offense of driving under the influence, meaning the person is prohibited from operating a vehicle until they are able to seek reinstatement of their driving privileges.
HB 2657: As enacted, enacts the "Transparency In Sentencing For Victims Act," which requires courts to place on record the estimated number of years and months a defendant will serve in prison before becoming eligible for release.
HB 2783: Through July 1, 2025, if you retire from a school, you can come back as a teacher, substitute, bus driver, etc. without the loss or suspension of retirement benefits so long as certain conditions are met.
HB 7004: Requires school districts to have after-school mini camps, bridge camps and summer school to deal with learning loss.
SB 0136: Establishes the CROWN Act, which prevents employers from discriminating against people with certain hairstyles, including braids, locs, and twists or other styles that are part of the cultural identification of an employee's ethnic group. It was amended to allow public safety employees to regulate hairstyles if the style would prevent the employee from performing essential functions, as well as allow regulations that comply with federal and state health and safety laws.
SB 0882: Requires DUI offenders to install ignition interlock devices to their vehicles, which require drivers to provide clean breath samples to start their vehicle, as a condition of bail if the court determines it to be in the best interest of justice and public safety.
SB 1667: Authorizes the creation of 23 new Tennessee license plate designs, including ones for Save Our Smokies, The Muse, and the Isaiah 117 House
SB 1670: Every school district employee that works with kids, not just teachers, must get the human trafficking training.