Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his compatriots to keep up their resistance against Russian forces, as the invasion enters an 11th day.
Here's what you need to know:
- Children killed at checkpoint: Two mortar or artillery shells hit a checkpoint in the suburb of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said, and two children were among the victims.
- Civilians trapped: Concern was mounting Sunday for the civilians trapped in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. Mariupol has been without power for five days, is out of water, and mobile networks are down, according to the city's mayor, who on Saturday added that they are unable to recover bodies as Russian strikes bombard the city.
- Refugee crisis: More than 1.5 million people have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries in 10 days, UN refugee agency commissioner Filippo Grandi said Sunday. In a Twitter post, Grandi called it "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."
- Russia is preparing to attack port, warns president: In a Facebook address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is preparing to bomb Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.
- Kyiv still rocked by bombardment: Heavy shelling was reported to the west and northwest of Kyiv on Sunday morning. The impact of explosions was heard by CNN teams in Kyiv and in rural areas to the southwest.
