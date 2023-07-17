After a joint investigation into trafficking activities, DeKalb County and Jackson County Narcotics found Hollie Jamaica Hall to possess a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons, and an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Hall was arrested Thursday, July 13th, 2023, and transported to the Jackson County Jail, where she was charged with Dangerous Drugs-Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Weapons - AFI or POAFA Altering Firearm Identification or Possession of Altered Firearm.
The bond for Hall was set at $28,000.00.