The HCS Foundation is calling on volunteers to help sort and organize donations for the Teacher Supply Hub. The Hub provides free supplies to HCS educators, and volunteers are needed to help prepare for the next shopping day.
Volunteers will be responsible for sorting through donations and restocking shelves with items such as paper, pens, pencils, markers, and other classroom supplies. Shifts can be scheduled on most weekdays before January 26.
If you are interested in volunteering your time to help support our teachers, please contact Kate Skonberg at skonberg_kate@hcde.org to schedule a shift. Your help is greatly appreciated.