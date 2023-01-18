From January 23-27, those who donate blood at the American Red Cross will receive a free Small Fry coupon redeemable at participating McDonald’s in the Greater Chattanooga area.
Donors can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.