July 24-30 marks National Feed A Rescue Pet Week, where local animal shelters ask folks to donate to help feed the animals in their care.
For McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, this week has significant importance since their cupboards an nearly bare.
Their greatest need is for dry dog food, McKamey said in a Facebook post. They use their animal food pantry to help struggling pet owners keep their pet's bellies full and, ultimately, keep them together.
Any brand or type of dry pet food that is unopened can be accepted into their pantry.
Linens are also needed.
To donate to McKamey Animal Center's community pet food pantry, you can drop them at MAC, which is located at 4500 N. Access Rd. Chattanooga, TN.
You can also use online shopping to send items to MAC. They have wish lists posted on Amazon and Chewy if you'd prefer to help out that way.