Your help is needed tomorrow to pack 9000 snack bags for Hamilton County Schools students who are food insecure.
Snack Pack Ministry is asking for volunteers tomorrow, to help pack snack bags for Hamilton County Schools students.
Starting at 8 a.m., help will be needed to set up. The first session of packing snack bags begins at 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a 2nd session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you’re interested in helping, you can join in tomorrow at 7745 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421 at the East Brainerd Church of Christ in the Family Life Center at the rear of the building.
'Snack Pack Ministry' was started by Chattanooga realtor Janice Robertson. The volunteers meet regularly at East Brainerd Church of Christ to sort food and fill bags. Robertson’s mission in life is to make sure kids in Hamilton County have enough food to eat when they’re not at school.
More details about 'Snack Pack Ministry' is available on their website at https://eastbrainerdchurch.org/snackpack/
