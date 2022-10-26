The Hefty® EnergyBag® program just expanded to Hamilton and Bradley County, giving residents an easy addition to their current recycling efforts in order to convert hard-to-recycle plastics into valued resources.
Chattanooga is now one of five communities in the country that participate in the program, which has diverted over 2,000 tons of hard-to-recycle plastics from landfills to-date.
Many Chattanooga residents have already begun to receive their starter kits with Hefty® EnergyBag® orange bags this week!
Chattanooga resident Brian Wright received a grant in 2021 from the Sustainability and Recycling Pitch & Pilot Competition and piloted the Hefty® EnergyBag® program to collect hard-to-recycle plastics from 67 households in the Jefferson Heights neighborhood.
This pilot was the catalyst for the program’s official expansion to the area, where 200K+ Chattanooga households are now eligible for the program.
What it is:
The Hefty® EnergyBag® program provides a simple, convenient solution for hard-to-recycle plastics such as plastic utensils, candy wrappers, pet food bags and foam takeout containers that would otherwise be thrown away.
The program is an easy addition to your current recycling routine, keeps these plastics out of landfills and converts the materials into valued resources.
How it works:
1. Purchase the Hefty® EnergyBag® orange bags on Hefty.com or Target.com.
2. Begin collecting accepted hard-to-recycle plastics in the orange bags.
3. Bring the bags to one of Chattanooga’s five recycling convenience centers, including:
- 5955 Brainerd Road
- 1250 E. 3rd Street
- 3189 Cummings Hwy
- 8004 Batters Place Road
- 4504 N. Access Road
4. The recycling center then separates these bags from other materials and sends them on to facilities that use the hard-to-recycle plastics as an energy resource — or breaks them down to create new and useful products. But, be sure to continue your normal recycling routine. The Hefty® EnergyBag® program supplements conventional recycling – it does not replace it.
For more information, visit the Hefty® EnergyBag® Chattanooga website page here.