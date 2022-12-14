Good morning, today will be a rainy and soggy day, so have your raincoat handy. Please, be patient and cautious while driving. Rain will be ongoing for your Wednesday daytime right through Wednesday night. It’ll taper off from about midnight to 5am ET on Thursday morning from west to east. Specifically for this morning, areas west of I-75 will experience the heaviest rainfall. For the entire 24-hour period, rainfall totals from 1-3” are expected. Localized flooding may be possible, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. There will be little change to our temperatures today ranging from the upper 40s to about 54. Overnight lows will drop back down to the 40s.
Since rain will end before the sun comes up on Thursday, the daylight hours will have improving conditions, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be near 56. Then, colder air will arrive. Highs for Friday into next week will be cool in the 40s. Morning lows will be at or below freezing with many days in the 20s. It’ll be dry and chilly for your weekend.