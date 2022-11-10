Good Thursday. Rain bands from Nicole will start moving into the Tennessee Valley tonight. We may see a few spotty showers through the early evening, but the heaviest rain will begin later tonight and last through the overnight and even into early afternoon of your Veterans Day. We will start Friday as a Storm Alert Weather day due to heavy rain during drive time and the potential for localized street flooding.
As Nicole gets pushed to the NE by a cold front the rain will start tapering off through Friday afternoon. We will get anywhere from 1"-3" of rain which is sorely needed as moderate to severe drought conditions exist across the TN Valley.
