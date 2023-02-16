Thursday afternoon will be relatively quiet with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky, an isolated shower chance, breezy wind from the south, and warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We are in Storm Alert Weather Day mode for what will happen tonight. Widespread rain and storms will arrive for Thursday evening and night with a cold front. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible. The greatest severe risk will be for our western communities as the system will weaken as it moves eastward through the night, but everyone across the area should be prepared for the potential of severe weather. Have ways to receive weather alerts.
SEVERE RISK TIMING: about 6pm to 2am ET from West to East
WIDESPREAD RAIN TIMING: about 6pm-6am ET
Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Unfortunately, a tornado can’t be ruled out, especially for Chattanooga and westward. Large hail is unlikely with this event.
Additionally, rain will be torrential at times, totaling 1-2.5”. This rain may lead to localized flooding. Please, use extra caution driving tonight, especially in areas that are prone to flooding.
Rain will wrap up early on Friday morning before sunrise and colder air will move into our area. A few snowflakes may be squeezed out Friday over the higher elevations. Clouds will gradually decrease with daytime highs only in the 40s.
The weekend will remain calm with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will range from frigid 20s to low 50s. Sunday will be in the 30s in the morning to highs near 60.