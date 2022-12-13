Our next significant weather maker arrives on Wednesday, bringing periods of rain, locally heavy at times, and breezy conditions.

Good Tuesday. We will be cool and cloudy this evening with temps falling through the low 50s into the 40s.

7 day forecast

Wednesday will be all about the rain. We will start early morning with light showers. The rain will really pick up around lunchtime. More light showers will last through the afternoon. Expect more heavy rain in the evening. Scattered showers will linger into early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 1" to 3" with locally higher amounts. Localized flooding will be possible especially late in the day.

Thursday as skies clear we will still manage a high of 55.

The colder air slides in Friday with temps starting in the low 30s and only climbing to a high of 49.

The weekend will be sunny and cold. Saturday we will range from 32 to 45. Sunday will start in the upper 20s, and climb to 46 for the afternoon high.

We will start next week mostly sunny and cold also. Monday temps will range from 29 to 47.

