7 day forecast
baron

Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day!  The heavy rain and localized flooding will continue until about midnight. Some folks will have up to 3" in the rain gauge before all is said and done. The rain will start fading away after midnight, and by the time we wake up and head out Thursday the rain will be gone. Skies will clear Thursday with the high reaching 53.

Friday will be colder and dry with some clouds and temps ranging from 34 to 49.

The weekend will remain cold and dry. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-40s. Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s!

The cold, dry pattern looks o stay with us through the first half of next week.

For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

Recommended for you