Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day! The heavy rain and localized flooding will continue until about midnight. Some folks will have up to 3" in the rain gauge before all is said and done. The rain will start fading away after midnight, and by the time we wake up and head out Thursday the rain will be gone. Skies will clear Thursday with the high reaching 53.
Friday will be colder and dry with some clouds and temps ranging from 34 to 49.
The weekend will remain cold and dry. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-40s. Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s!
The cold, dry pattern looks o stay with us through the first half of next week.
