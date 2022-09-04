Hours of heavy rain all morning Sunday have left roads in several NW Georgia areas flooded.

Chattooga County saw severe flooding that damaged roads, homes, and businesses.

County Sheriff Mark Schrader told our crew on the scene that the Sheriff’s office was flooded. Things have started to calm down, but he says multiple secondary roads have washed away.

Sheriff Schrader is encouraging residents to stay home and off the roads.

All of our Tennessee communities and Cherokee County, NC are under a Flood Watch through Monday evening.

Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for portions of Chattooga Co, GA, including Summerville, Lyerly, Trion, Menlo until 1pm ET.

Between 6-10" of rain have fallen. This is a particularly dangerous situation. Flooding is ongoing.