Our Storm Alert Weather Day continues as we take a look at the current conditions in the area. Heavy rain is here and flash flooding could become an issue throughout the night.

Local 3 team coverage continues with a LIVE-look in Thunder to help keep you safe.

Current Road Conditions:

Spring City, TN: (Temporarily closed) Front Street, from Piccadilly to West Rhea Ave, and the corner of Front Street and McGoffin Ave.



PREVIOUS STORY: Storms are making their way through East Tennessee on Thursday.

Currently, many regional counties are under a Flash Flood Warning or Flash Flood Watch until this afternoon.

Floods happen because water accumulates in the ground faster than the soil, or sometimes lack thereof, can soak it up. Bad flooding can result in property & infrastructure damage, erosion, and landslide risk—but most importantly, loss of life.

There are three types of flooding:

Areal flooding , which develops gradually from persistent rain and can lead to standing water.

, which develops gradually from persistent rain and can lead to standing water. Flash flooding , which develops rapidly during or after a heavy downpour and leads to fast, damaging torrents.

, which develops rapidly during or after a heavy downpour and leads to fast, damaging torrents. River flooding, which develops when rivers overfill and spill over into the surrounding land.

So how do you stay safe?

First, listen to TV and radio for updates on warnings. Gather emergency supplies and be ready to evacuate on short notice.

When you leave, cut off your utilities before you go. You can also fill bathtubs, sinks, and bottles with clean water to save in case water advisories go into effect when you're back home.

If you can't leave your home during aggressive flooding, escape to higher floors with windows or even to your roof.

If you evacuate, run to higher ground and if you see standing water: turn around, don't drown. Even if you're familiar with the road, it's impossible to know how deep that water is, and both yourself and your car can get swept away.

