Good Monday. It will be a great evening with clear skies and temps overnight dropping to about 40.
Tuesday and Wednesday are both Storm Alert Weather Days. Tuesday starts with clear skies during the morning. In the afternoon we will have clouds and warm weather briefly moving in ahead of a cold front. We will hit a toasty high of 67 Tuesday afternoon. That front will bring severe weather to portions of west TN, MS, LA, and AR. In the TN Valley, we will have mainly heavy rain and lightning after about 6pm. On the plateau and west there is a VERY slight chance for hail and an isolated tornado, but, again, up to 3" of rain will be the widespread story as that rain will be training through the area until about 7am Wednesday.
Wednesday will see the rain tapering through the morning, and completely over by noon. Temps will be falling through the day. It will be in the low 60s in the morning and low 50s in the afternoon.
Thursday will be colder and dry with temps ranging from 32 to only 50. Friday will start in the low 30s, but we will rebound to the mid-50s.
More rain showers will move in Saturday and possibly linger into Sunday. For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app. David Karnes