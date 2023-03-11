Good Saturday. If setting your clock forward 1 hour tonight wasn't enough of a thing, be ready for scattered storms on and off through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning along with gusty winds will be the biggest threats. The storms will continue overnight with localized flooding being possible. Sunday is a Storm Alert Weather day. Rainfall amounts up to 2" are possible tonight through Sunday morning. If you live in an area that easily floods be prepared. The rain will taper through Sunday morning. The overnight storms may produce stronger winds and possibly even small hail south of Chattanooga. The afternoon will dry out with the high reaching 59.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and cool with highs only reaching the low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday through Thursday. Bring in the pets and plants! We warm back up Thursday and Friday with highs near 70 on both days.
The rain returns Friday into next Saturday morning along with another bout of cooler weather NEXT weekend.
